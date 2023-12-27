David Lynn Hart July 19, 1951 – December 21, 2023

Sponsor

David Lynn Hart, 72, passed away suddenly on December 21, 2023.

Mr. Hart was born on July 19, 1951, to Willie Joyce and Joseph Leon Hart.

He graduated from Lower Lake High School in California in 1969 and was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. He spent his days working as a truck driver, but enjoyed spending any free time fishing, hunting, and spoiling all of his family members-especially his grandchildren. He also loved Labrador retrievers. He enjoyed cooking for everyone, watching the Chiefs play football, golf, and attending baseball games.

David was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 3 years, Sheila Hart of Texarkana, TX.; daughter, Jamie Sparks and husband Matthew of Corpus Christi, TX.; son Justin Hart and wife Jennifer of Hathaway Pines, CA.; three grandchildren, Morgan Sparks, Gavin Sparks, and Paislee Hart; one sister, Karen Bylo of Coolidge, AZ.; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with interment to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.