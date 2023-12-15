AEP Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Opportunities, INC., to Expand Children’s Outpatient Therapy Services in Texarkana

Sponsor

In an effort to enhance the quality of care provided to children in Texarkana and the surrounding communities, the AEP Foundation at the recommendation of SWEPCO (Southwestern Electric Power Company), awarded $40,000 to Opportunities, Inc.

The grant will be instrumental in renovating and expanding to include children’s outpatient therapy services offered by Opportunities, Inc. and improving the lives of countless children in the community. Therapy services include speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy, all of which play a crucial role in supporting developmental and support needs.

“The goals we have for children with disabilities are the same goals we have for all children – for them to be happy, healthy, and able to participate fully in life,” said Chief Development Officer of Opportunities, Inc. Corie Woodman. “Disabilities should not limit a child’s potential. Through physical, occupational, and speech therapies, children can develop new skills, adapt to challenges, and regain lost abilities.”

AEP Foundation funds will be used for purchasing additional therapy equipment, as well as renovating the existing facilities to create more space. By investing in updated equipment and therapy spaces, Opportunities, Inc. aims to provide tailored, meaningful activities for children with disabilities, enabling them to develop new skills, regain lost skills, and improve their overall quality of life.

“At SWEPCO, we’re pleased to see our AEP Foundation make this important award to Opportunities, Inc., and we know the grant will help make a substantial difference in the lives of children with disabilities in the Texarkana region,” said Jennifer Harland, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager. “With strong community support and a proven track record of excellence, Opportunities, Inc. serves as a beacon of hope and support for individuals with disabilities, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and flourish.”

From humble beginnings, serving only six preschool children, Opportunities, Inc. has grown to become the most experienced provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Texarkana and the surrounding communities. In the past year alone, Opportunities, Inc. has supported 515 individuals, offering a continuum of developmental and support services from birth through adulthood.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 552,665 customers in Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and LinkedIn.com/company/swepco.



About American Electric Power (AEP) At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation’s largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,100 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.