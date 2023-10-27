AHS Students Earned All-Region Orchestra Seats

Left: Brooklyn Markle Right: Kyler Sutton
Since 1930, the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association ASBOA has been a continuous resource and support system for music students and educators, all while stimulating further interest in making great music.

On October 15, ASBOA conducted All-Region Orchestra auditions in Little Rock, Arkansas. Two students from Arkansas High School earned seats in the All-Region Orchestra. On November 3rd and 4th, Brooklyn Markle (10th grade) and Kyler Sutton (12thgrade) will join the best students in the region for a two-day clinic followed by an All Region Orchestra performance at Conway High School in Conway, Arkansas. Both Brooklyn and Kyler are participants in the Texarkana Youth Symphony Orchestra.

