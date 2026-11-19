TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texas A&M University-Texarkana chemistry researcher has received a $90,000 renewal grant from the Welch Foundation to continue his research and involve undergraduate students in the work, the university announced.

Dr. Greg Hogan, an associate professor of chemistry in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, will receive $30,000 a year for three years, according to a university news release.

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Hogan’s research focuses on developing advanced chemical compounds with potential uses in gas storage, molecular separation and sustainable catalysis, the release said. His work explores how those materials could contribute to more efficient chemical processes and emerging technologies.

The project includes undergraduate research. A&M-Texarkana students will gain hands-on experience in scientific investigation, laboratory techniques, data analysis and scientific communication, and may have the chance to co-author scholarly publications and present at professional conferences, according to the university.

"What makes this award especially meaningful is the opportunity it provides for undergraduate students to participate in cutting-edge research, contribute to scientific discoveries, and gain experiences that prepare them for graduate study and successful STEM careers," said Dr. Jeanine Myers, dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education. "We are incredibly proud of Dr. Hogan and the impact his work is making on our students and university."

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The renewal builds on Hogan’s previous Welch Foundation-supported research, the release said.

Hogan joined the university in 2016 and has played a central role in developing its chemistry program, according to his faculty biography. The biography says he emphasizes classroom instruction combined with hands-on laboratory work and undergraduate participation in research.

More information about A&M-Texarkana’s Bachelor of Science in Chemistry program is available at tamut.edu.

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