TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana man with multiple prior drug-related convictions was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday by a Miller County jury for delivery of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Lee Allen, 34, was observed by law enforcement officers conducting surveillance in an area on State Line Avenue known for drug trafficking as he provided more than 10 grams of meth to another man. The drug transaction was made in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn, a Texarkana, Ark., motel, according to a probable cause affidavit.

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Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Krystal Cecil, who represented the state along with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotton, told TXK Today in an email Wednesday, “I want to thank the jurors for their time, careful attention to the evidence and their service to Miller County.”

“The 40 year sentence reflects the seriousness of the charge and the defendant’s criminal history,” Cecil said. “I am grateful for the accountability handed down to him.”

A jury was selected Monday and the one-day trial was conducted Tuesday.

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Allen’s criminal history includes more than four prior felony convictions, including for multiple drug-related offenses in Miller County, court records show.

Cotton told TXK Today in an email Wednesday, “It was a just result.”

“The Eighth South drug task force did a good job and is making a difference in reducing the amount of methamphetamine on the street in Miller County,” Cotton said.

Allen will be held in the Miller County jail until he is transported to the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections.

Allen was represented at trial by Vadol Miller of Miller Law. Circuit Judge Wren Autrey presided.

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