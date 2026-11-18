Sandra Lynne Stanley, lovingly known as “Sandy,” age 79, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2026.

April 7, 1947 – November 17, 2026

Sandra Lynne Stanley, lovingly known as “Sandy,” age 79, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2026.

Sandy was born on April 7, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, to John and Jeanette Sudderth. She was a graduate of East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, where she earned her degree in elementary education and was a proud member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Following graduation, Sandy pursued her passion for teaching and taught first grade in Atlanta, Texas.

A devoted member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Sandy’s faith was an important part of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest joy came from spending time with those she loved.

Sandy especially cherished her three grandchildren. She took great pride in being involved in their lives, attending their activities, celebrating their accomplishments, and creating lasting memories together. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

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Sandy will be remembered for her love of family, her devotion to those closest to her, and the special place she held in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jeanette Sudderth; her beloved husband of 53 years, Dennis Joe Stanley; and her son, Jon Christopher Stanley.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jana Lynne Swanson; son-in-law, Trevor Swanson; and her three grandchildren, Sydney Reese Swanson, Christopher Stanley Swanson, and Cooper James Swanson, along with other cherished family members and dear friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2026 at Pine Crest Cemetery.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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