Comptroller Don Huffines has proposed a rule change that would stop Texas from charging sales tax on streaming subscriptions such as Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.

AUSTIN – Texas Comptroller Don Huffines wants to end the state’s streaming tax. His office has proposed new rules that would stop charging sales tax on services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Since 2014, the office has taxed streaming subscriptions as “cable television service.” It used a law written in 1984 to do it. However, the Legislature never passed a law that specifically taxes streaming, according to a news release from the Comptroller’s office.

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How the streaming tax change would work

The office proposed amendments to Rule 3.313. The changes would make clear that video delivered over the internet is not cable television service. It also would not count as a taxable amusement service.

The change covers Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, HBO Max, Disney+ and similar services. As a result, Texas households that stream would see a lower bill each month, the office said.

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What Huffines said

“In 2014, bureaucrats decided a law written in 1984 for cable boxes somehow covered streaming,” Huffines said. “Nobody voted on that. No law was passed. They just started taxing it because government never has enough of your money. If the Legislature wants to tax streaming, they can pass a law and own it. Until then, this agency will not invent taxes.”

“Every family in Texas will see the difference on every streaming bill, every month,” he said. “That is what it means to put taxpayers first.”

The proposal is part of the Huffines Taxpayer First Project. The office describes it as a major reform of how the agency handles taxes.

What happens next with the streaming tax rule

First, the Texas Register will publish the proposed rule in an upcoming issue. After that, the public has 30 days to comment.

You can email comments to Robin Robinson, associate deputy comptroller for tax, at [email protected]. You can also mail them to Comptroller of Public Accounts, P.O. Box 13528, Austin, Texas 78711. The office must receive comments within 30 days of the publication date.

For more state news, visit the TXKtoday Texas News section.