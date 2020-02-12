OSHA 511 Standards for General Industry Course Offered

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Department of Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) will be hosting an OSHA 511 Standards for General Industry course February 18 – 21 on the A&M-Texarkana campus. The course is scheduled to meet from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day and students must pre-register. The cost of this course is $599.

This course covers the OSHA standards for general industry found in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 1910 along with other relevant policies, procedures, and safety and health principles for general industry. Special emphasis is placed on those areas that are the most hazardous and most frequently cited by OSHA. This course is provided by the Mid-South OTI Education Center. Minimum Contact Hours: 26 hours.

Attendees will learn to select the appropriate OSHA standards that apply to a hazard, identify elements of a successful safety and health program, identify the more frequently cited OSHA standards, and implement an effective recordkeeping procedure.

Topics covered in the class include:

Hazard violation workshop

Means of egress and fire protection

Personal protective equipment

Material handling

Electrical safety standards and work practices

Hazard communication

Introduction to industrial hygiene

Machine guarding

Lockout/Tagout

Walking/Working surfaces

OSHA recordkeeping

Ergonomics

Contact Shelley Caraway or Emily Newsome for more information at 903/334-6683 or by email at eecd@tamut.edu. You may also register online.

