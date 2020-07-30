Texarkana Regional Airport Continuing with Two Daily Flights in August

Advertisement

Texarkana airport commercial flights are continuing with two flights a day in August according to airport officials.

Both rental car and parking lot revenues have been steadily increasing for the last two months, and rental car revenue is only down 30% from last year according to airport officials.

Passengers on flights are up 35% from the previous month. This jump from 30% to 65% is just 12% shy from last year’s passenger percentage.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would award more than $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants. Of that $3.6 million will be going to construct a new terminal building at Texarkana Regional Airport. This information was Tweeted by President Trump yesterday. The board unanimously voted to accept the grant.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said he didn’t mind the free advertising for our new airport and terminal and the board will extend an invitation for President Trump to attend the ribbon-cutting.

Airport officials also discussed hiring an additional firefighter who will be starting in August.

