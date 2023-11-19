Hot Chocolate Bomb DIY Workshop to be held at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Winter is here, and what better way to warm up than with a delicious and decadent hot chocolate bomb? Join us for a DIY workshop at the University of Hope-Texarkana on December 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where you’ll learn how to make your own hot chocolate bombs from scratch! You’ll leave with the knowledge and skills to create your own delicious treats, perfect for cozy nights in or as a unique homemade gift for loved ones. Don’t miss out on this fun and festive event!

The cost of the workshop is $35 per person.

For more information, email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.