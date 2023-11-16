Downtown TXK150 Sesquicentennial Celebration Events set for December 8th

Sponsor

The cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Arkansas along with the TXK150 Committee invite the community to a number of events set for Friday, December 8th, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule ceremony at the downtown U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse.

There is no cost, however the public is asked to submit items of general interest rather than items addressed to specific people or family members. Acceptable items include letters, photos, small trinkets, publications, brochures, programs, and other items of public interest. Final discretion will be determined by the TXK150 Committee, who have been appointed by both city councils.

The community has the option of dropping off artifacts at Texarkana, Texas City Hall located at 220 Texas Blvd. or at the Texarkana, Arkansas City Hall located at 216 Walnut Street before Thursday, November 30, 2023.

As a part of the celebration, the Courthouse Square Connections Strategic Doing team will feature a lighting installment at the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana by artist Bill FitzGibbons.

According to his website, artist Bill FitzGibbons has fabricated sculptures for over thirty years; during his career he has completed over 30 public art projects and performances in five countries including Reykjavik (Iceland), Helsinki (Finland), Braunschweig (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden), and Yorkshire (UK). The Texas State Legislature announced FitzGibbons as the Official State Artist, during the 82nd Legislative Session in 2012. With an environmentally conscious approach to public art, FitzGibbons has embraced the use of computerized LED lighting systems to illuminate structures of all types.

The Courthouse Square Connections Strategic Doing team is composed of Dr. Ben DuBois, Andrew Clark, Tyler Richards, Kayla Wood, Keith Beason, Jennifer Unger, Brooke Stone, Manuel Western, Chiquita Burks, Jason Ross, Velvet Cool and David Orr.

Following the Light Sculpture reveal, the TXK150 Committee will host ‘Celebrating Texarkana’ at the Perot Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This production is a multimedia experience anchored by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and involving Candice Taylor vocals, Two Pianos stylings, live narration, cameo actors, and sights and sounds from the past. The public is invited to honor Texarkana’s forerunners, witness the birth of the twin cities, learn how they developed, marvel at the many creative sons and daughters, look forward to a bright future, and be the first to hear a newly commissioned Texarkana composition.

The TXK150 Committee is composed of Texarkana residents from the Arkansas and Texas side which include, Velvet Cool, Jamie Finley, Josh Morriss, Fred Norton, Robin Rogers, Jamie Simmons, Michael Stephenson, Chris Thomas, Lisa Thompson, Cylestine Thornton, and Keith Beason.

