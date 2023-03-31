City to host health fair at Texarkana Convention Center

Advertisement



The City of Texarkana, TX Bowie County Health Department will host the Annual Health and Wellness Fair at the Texarkana Convention Center on Wednesday, April 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Regional and local vendors such as urgent care centers, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, non-profit organizations and more will be in attendance. The Texarkana Police and Fire departments will also be present as well as health insurance and financial professionals, to answer any questions the public may have. This event is free for the public and vendors to attend; all ages are welcome.

In addition to vendors, there will be a LifeShare blood donation bus on-site, wellness screenings, and free testing for blood sugar, blood pressure and STDs. Food trucks will be located to the right of the convention center for vendors and guests to enjoy.

Health Department Supervisor and WIC Director Kristi Kilgore encourages the community to take advantage of these resources.

“Texarkana has so many great health resources available, and it’s our duty to the public to make sure they are aware of all the resources available to them,” said Kilgore. “We are grateful to be able to come together as a region and provide a wealth of information to those who need it.”

If you would like to be a vendor, please visit the City’s website to learn more and fill out the registration form. In lieu of a booth fee, a door prize is requested from each vendor. Set-up time will begin at 9:00 a.m. and break down at 2:00 p.m. Vendor registration must be returned no later than April 10th, 2023. For more information on becoming a vendor please contact Regina Lynch at regina.lynch@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3250.

For all other information, please contact Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

Follow along on their Facebook Event page to stay updated: https://fb.me/e/IFPoXkFy

