TISD District Testing Coordinator Recognized by Texas Statewide Network of Testing Professionals

Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals (TSNAP) selected TISD District Testing Coordinator Sherry Nelson as TSNAP DTC of the Year. Nelson represented TISD and Region 8, who nominated her for this honor.

Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals is a professional organization that supports the needs of assessment professionals in Texas. TSNAP provides opportunities to grow, learn, and support members in assessment and accountability.

Region 8 Testing Coordinator Dana Ladd said, “Sherry is always willing to collaborate with others sharing ideas and strategies or just lending a listening ear! Her smile, positive attitude and willingness to help others makes her top notch!”

