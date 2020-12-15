A&M-Texarkana Offers Workforce Training Grant to Anyone Experiencing a Hardship Due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) department is offering a 50% grant for workforce training for anyone who has experienced a hardship due to COVID-19. This consists of online, start anytime training that can be completed in six months or less.

COVID-19 related hardships include loss of job by the applicant or a household member, a reduction in work hours, illness of applicant or a family member, childcare issues, housing issues, a wish to re-enter the workforce, or the need for skilled training.

Training is available in the following areas:

Healthcare

Software, IT, & web Development

Business, Management, & Accounting

Project Management & Quality Assurance

Skilled Trades & Technology

Law

Arts

Anyone interested in applying for the grant should use the following link to apply by January 30, 2021: https://www.tamut.edu/eecd/CCI_Pandemic_Grant.html. For additional information about the grant please email eecd@tamut.edu or call 903.334.6683.

