CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Free Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on May 1

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Available for Individuals 18 Years of Age & Older

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a free COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on Saturday, May 1, 2021, administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walk-in appointments are available, but individuals may still schedule an appointment for Saturday, May 1, at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, by visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org.

Individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine