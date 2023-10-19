Texarkana College Testing Center Earns National Recognition

With millions of educational, certification, and licensure tests administered around the world every year, the need for secure testing environments and trained testing staff has never been greater. The Texarkana College Testing Center has achieved national status as a leader in excellent testing practices.

The Texarkana College Testing Center was awarded Test Center Certification by the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The criteria for achieving certification are rigorous and are based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.

The Texarkana College Testing Center is one amongst a growing number of test centers in the United States and around the world to have completed this intensive certification process. This certification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continued compliance with national standards.

Congratulations are extended to Kathy Smith, Director of Testing and End User Technology, and the entire staff at the Texarkana College Testing Center for maintaining high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to a wide variety of students and community members in the performance of their duties.

Contact the Texarkana College Testing Center at 903-823-3278 for more information about the numerous testing services provided or go to the website: https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/academics/registrar/testing-center/.

