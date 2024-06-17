Dr. Matt Young Recognized with 2024 Distinguished Citizen Honor by Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

Sponsor

The Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, proudly announces the recognition of Dr. Matt Young with the esteemed 2024 Distinguished Citizen Honor. Dr. Young, a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician with over 25 years of experience and a Fellow in the College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP), was bestowed with this prestigious award on May 30, 2024.

Throughout his career, Dr. Young has exhibited unwavering dedication to emergency medicine and community service. Serving as a Medical Director for hospital emergency departments, including those with over 74,000 visits annually, Dr. Young has played a pivotal role in ensuring the health and safety of countless individuals in the Texarkana area.

His commitment extends beyond the confines of hospital walls, as evidenced by his extensive involvement with local law enforcement, EMS, volunteer fire departments, and EMT and Paramedic Educational programs. Dr. Young’s leadership as Medical Director for LifeNet EMS for over two decades has been instrumental in enhancing emergency care and trauma services in Arkansas and Texas.

Currently, as a physician owner in multiple hospitals across Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, Dr. Young continues to demonstrate exemplary leadership as Chief Medical Officer over some of these hospitals. His impact extends across various boards and committees, including the Four States Fairgrounds Board of Directors and the Career Technical Education Advisory Board for TISD.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Young answered the call to serve as the Bowie County Health Authority, showcasing his steadfast commitment to public health and safety. He remains deeply invested in community education, regularly delivering presentations on crucial topics such as Stop the Bleed, CPR and AED training, and substance abuse prevention.

Dr. Young’s lifelong dedication to scouting and service to others exemplifies the highest ideals of the Boy Scouts of America. As an Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow, and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, he embodies the spirit of leadership and philanthropy instilled by his parents, Dr. Mitchell Young and Donna Young.

Passionate about nurturing future leaders, Dr. Young actively contributes to scouting initiatives, serving on the Caddo Area Council Executive Board, providing medical support during camp sessions, conducting scout physical examinations, and generously donating medical supplies.

Dr. Young resides in Texarkana with his beloved wife Cindy. Their sons, Logan and Garrett, who are also Eagle Scouts, continue the family legacy of service and achievement. Logan is pursuing his Doctor of Philosophy in Economics at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, while Garrett is on track to graduate with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in Austin in August 2025.