Shop for a Student in Need Christmas Fundraiser Set for Dec 4th

Local students host a fundraiser to help create a brighter holiday for students in the Genoa Arkansas School District.

Every holiday season, the Genoa Fishing team, with support from their community, come together to provide toys and gifts to disadvantaged children through their annual Shop for a Student in Need event.

The team works directly with guidance counselors at Genoa Schools to identify children in need of something special during the Christmas season. Jason Townsend, who’s been running the team for years, says they are happy that this year they are able to contribute more than they have in years prior, a credit that he pays to their fast -growing fishing team.

“We’ve got 20 teams now, that’s 40 kids in the fishing team and I’m real proud of that, says Townsend. “That’s part of what we do as the genoa fishing team,” he adds. “We like to give back to the community, we all fish together as a team, have fundraisers….we’ve given away scholarship money and prizes for winning fishing teams and it’s nice to give a little bit of that back.”

The Shop for Kids shopping event will take place at Wal-Mart in Texarkana, Arkansas on Friday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

