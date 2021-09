Eight Texas High School Band Students Selected to TMEA All-Region Jazz Band

Advertisement

Eight Texas High School band students have been selected to the Texas Music Educators Association Region IV All-Region Jazz Band during recent auditions. Seven of the students are moving forward as Area Qualifiers.

Selected students are: Curshun Waters (1st Chair Alto Sax – Area Qualifier); Christian Miller (1st Chair Baritone Sax – Area Qualifier); Marshall Hackworth (1st Chair Drum Set – Area Qualifier); Josh Jeffreys (1st Chair Bass Trombone – Area Qualifier); Angel Paz (1st Chair Tenor Sax – Area Qualifier); Ethan McDaniel (1st Chair Trumpet – Area Qualifier); Nick Nard (2nd Chair Trumpet – Area Qualifier); Ryker Meadows (3rd Chair Alto Sax).

THS Jazz Band Directors are Dillon Davis and Ryan Hadaway.

