Sandra Glasco-Fenton

Sandra Jean Glasco-Fenton, age 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Sandra was born on June 7, 1945 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Irving Cox and his wife Mary.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Fenton.

Survivors include her brother, Phred Dare and his wife, Joy; three sons, Jeffery Glasco of Texarkana, Texas, Tracy Glasco and wife, Michele of Lindale, Texas, Christopher Glasco and wife Debra of Texarkana, Texas; two stepdaughters Ashley Fenton of Longview Texas and Brittany Cuny of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Mt. Sylvan Cemetery in Mt. Sylvan, Texas with Pastor Lewis Pollard officiating.