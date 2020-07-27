The Mighty Crab Coming to Texarkana

Advertisement

The Mighty Crab seafood restaurant will soon be opening in the Hopkins Icehouse location on Gibson Lane.

Hopkins Icehouse announced last week they would soon be closing to make way for the new restaurant.

In a deal brokered by Reynolds Realty the current owners will still own the building and lease it to the new restaurant operators.

Advertisement

The Mighty Crab offers seafood boils offering items such as shrimp, crab, lobster, oysters, potatoes, and corn.

According to Hopkins Icehouse they will be closing in mid September and the Mighty Crab should be opening soon after that. All Hopkins Icehouse staff will be working at the new restaurant.

The downtown location of Hopkins will remain open.