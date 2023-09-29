Fall Guide to Texarkana: Weekend Music and Events

Sponsor

Weekend Music:

Friday:

Fat Jacks- Insight

67 Landing- Jesse Jenkins

Twisted Fork- Robert Cline Jr.

La Fogata- Blackstrap & JT

1923 Banana Club- Tracy Davis

Saturday:

Fat Jacks- King Hat

Twisted Fork- Trivia

La Fogata- Living Proof Band

1923 Banana Club- Comedy Night!

67 Landing- Sweet Pain

Hopkins Icehouse- Twin City Music Festival

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

October 7th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I:An American in Paris

October 27th- Rocky Horror Picture Show

November 4th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks II: Jupiter

November 10th- Lee Greenwood American Spirit Tour

November 18th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS I: Home Alone Live in Concert

November 24th- Sara Evans “Go tell it on the mountain” Christmas Tour

December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power

March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night

April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Tickets for Perot Events Located HERE.

TRAHC Exhibits

TRAHC, Texarkana Museums System, and TXK 150 are happy to hold From Their Texarkana to Our Texarkana: A Reimagining of Photographic Images! This exhibition is in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. These fifteen selected artists will be paired with a photo from the Museums System archive to then reimagine in their own way! The exhibition opens on September 19 and runs through November 25.

Upcoming Downtown Events:



Oktoberfest on the Line

Saturday, October 14

1:00 – 9:00 pm

Oktoberfest style eats, on the line, craft beer, shopping, live music, and more.

Universal Vibe Festival

Saturday, November 4th from 12PM-10PM located at E Front St., Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Design Downtown Regional Art Contest Hosted by the City of Texarkana, Texas

Design Downtown Regional Art Contest to be held this fall in downtown Texarkana. Residents of Miller, Bowie, and Cass counties will be able to submit renderings of a downtown Texarkana building, public space, or stretch of property in the Arts & Historic District from September 1st through November 3rd. The winner will receive local recognition, and have their submissions displayed in various locations downtown, and prints will be made for the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, which will be buried on December 8th of this year.

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Everything is Fine Once You Let it All Go – Exhibit Opening

Hosted by the Gallery at 1894

This exhibit of digital artwork by Anna Zusman is fantastic. Don’t miss your chance to see the work and meet the artist. The Gallery at 1894, 105 Olive StreetTexarkana, Arkansas United States.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.



The Muses Project Opera Cabaret: Broken Standards

Presented by Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council

“Broken Standards” is presented by The Muses Classical Troupe lead by internationally touring and resident professional vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists, sharing arrangements of Early Opera, Art Song, Oratorio, and Sacred selections by Handel, Purcell, and Bach alongside American Big Band and Jazz Standards by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, and Kurt Weill. Music from these distinct time periods represents the origin of Opera and the cradle of Jazz, reflecting a belief in vocal music as a potent tool to evoke emotion from its listeners, and transport singer and audience alike to a higher level of awareness, transcendence, and absorption in the experience.

