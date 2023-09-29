Gregory Holland

Sponsor

Gregory Jess Holland, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 at his home.

Gregory was born on April 25, 1961 in Texarkana, Texas to James and Geneva Holland.

Gregory spent his working days as a newspaper carrier for the Texarkana Gazette. In his free time, he enjoyed watching movies at the theater, anything with chocolate and peanut butter, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and watching the Texas High Tigers and the Texas Longhorns play football. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

His family describes him best as a man of deep faith. He was a faithful member of Pinson Park Baptist Church and his love for Jesus Christ was evident. He had great knowledge of the Bible and shared often its wisdom. He was quick-witted and had the ability to make people laugh.

Gregory was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be missed greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Johnny Wallace.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nannette Holland of Houston, Texas; his niece, Erica Holland of Houston, Texas; his great-niece, Hazel Ellis of Houston, Texas; his sister, Connie Wallace of Texarkana, Texas; his niece and her husband, Penny Upchurch and Bart Upchurch of Texarkana, Texas; his great-nephew, Davy Upchurch of Texarkana, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date as arrangements are not finalized.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Pinson Park Baptist Church.

