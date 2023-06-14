Free Online Safety Resource for Parents

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) will host a free internet safety webinar for parents and caregivers on Thursday, June 22nd from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Children and teens face many risks online, including online solicitation and sextortion. In this training, parents will learn how to keep their children safe online.

Internet safety is the 4th top-ranked issue on the list of health concerns for U.S. Children and Teens.

90% of children between 8 and 16 years have viewed explicit material online.

Every day, 77 million young people use the internet, and 1 out of every 5 will be sexually solicited online.

The FBI has seen a huge increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online—a crime called sextortion.

16% of teens considered meeting someone they’ve only talked to online. 8% have actually met someone they only knew online, which can be extremely dangerous.

NetSmartz trainings are provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and presented by the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center. Register today at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YVOA1eYeTKyoZAOhO4mTlA

