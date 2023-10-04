Jonnie Carol Edwards

Sponsor

Jonnie Carol Simmons Edwards, age 79, of Redwater, Texas, died Thursday, September 28, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Edwards was born December 25, 1943 in Texarkana, Texas and retired from Campco Elevator.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Edwards.

She is survived by one son, Stephen Edwards of Redwater, Texas; three grandchildren, Bailey Willis, Kasey Lewis and Chance Edwards; eight great grandchildren, Andrew Willis, Peanut Willis, Brooklee Willis, Raelyn Edwards, Raysen Roy, Ariel Edwards, Copeland Edwards and Kylan Edwards.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6-8 P.M.