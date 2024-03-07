Sponsor

Mr. Donald Smith was born to the late Jesse Smith Sr. and Casille Smith on December 30, 1968. He was a graduate of James Madison High School in Dallas, TX. He was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1987 to 1991.

Donald married his beautiful wife, Inita Wiggins- Smith on April 23, 2011. They were united together for 12 years. They combined their families into one, having 4 children.

Those that knew Donald, knew he was a character within himself. He brought laughter to everyone he encountered and never met a stranger. He will be remembered by the many phrases he used such as ooooh…….. Those that really knew him, knew what that phrase was. Donald’s sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Donald entered into eternal rest on Saturday March 2, 2024. He was proceeded in death by his father, Jesse Smith Sr.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: Wife: Inita Wiggins-Smith-Atlanta, TX; Mother: Casille Smith- Dallas, TX; Daughter: Adrianna Smith (Syleana) Givens– Houston, TX; Sons: Johnathan Smith Givens- Dallas, TX, De Cory Smith- Dallas, TX, Ozarius Smith- Atlanta, TX; Bonus Son: Jahari Thomas- Atlanta, TX; Grandchildren: Zarya Smith Givens- Dallas, TX, Johnathan Smith Givens Jr.- Dallas, TX , Ace Smith Givens, Dallas, TX, Aiden Smith Givens- Dallas, TX, Aubrey Smith Givens- Dallas, TX, Z’Niyha Smith- Atlanta, TX, Treasure Williams- Linden, TX, Nyla Smith- Dallas, TX; Sisters: Lucille (Leonard) Jeffries-Dallas, TX, Rose Franklin-Dallas, TX, Mary (John) Jackson-Dallas, TX; Brothers: Jesse Smith Jr.( Jeanetta) Dallas, TX, Henry Smith (Ester) Dallas, TX, Johnny Smith (Terika) Mesquite, TX; Twin Brother: Ronald Smith- Dallas, TX; Sister– In- laws: Kristie Wiggins- Wake Village, Tx, Dana Hicks- Queen City, TX , Adrinna Garner- Queen City, TX; Brother– In- law: Randy Garner- Dallas, TX and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 8, 2024 12:00-2:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service March 9, 2024 Enon First Missionary Church 510 N. Howe Street Atlanta, Texas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. Burial Pinecrest Cemetery.