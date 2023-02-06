House Fire Cause Determined and Victim Identified

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The body found the February 2nd house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Stepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. An autopsy performed late last week revealed that Stepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues.

The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house.

Foul play is not suspected in either Stepp’s death or the fire.

A 911 call reporting a house fire with someone possibly being inside was received at 3:35 on Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames and smoke already coming from the wood frame house. They quickly made entry and found Stepp unconscious in the front hallway. She was immediately moved outside the house, and firefighters began lifesaving measures. However, those proved unsuccessful and she was declared deceased at the scene.

