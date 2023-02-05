Advertisement

Doll Lene Bearden was born on September 3, 1958 to the late Annie Bell and Jessie L. Williams. She departed this life on January 26, 2023 at Hospice of Texarkana, Texas.

Doll was married to Donnie Bearden of Mineral Springs and remained married until her death. To this union nine children were combined. She worked for Tyson Foods for 37 years. There she cared and served many coworkers and team members with her smile and encouragement.

Doll accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior in her earlier years. She was a member of Community Freewill Ministries. There she was on the Usher Board and a dedicated prayer warrior.

She was preceded in death by her two parents, one daughter, two sisters and five brothers.

She Leaves to Cherish Her Memories:

Husband: Donnie Bearden of Mineral Springs, AR

Daughters: Laliesha (Rickey) Ellis of Nashville, AR

Monique Johnson of Paris, TX

Victoria Bearden of Nashville, AR

Monique Bearden of Little Rock, AR

Joyce Blaylock of Nashville, AR

Sons: Demetrice Wiseman of Texarkana, TX

Freddie (Tenia) Johnson of Texarkana, TX

Donnie Bearden Jr. of Mineral Springs, AR

Virgil Garland of Tulsa, OK

Sisters: Ella Mae O’Guinn of Texarkana, AR

Annie Lee (Elvis) Washington of Texarkana, TX

Brother: Johnnie Mack Williams of Ashdown, AR

A Host of Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends

Visitation Friday, February 3, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 am Community Freewill, Ashdown, AR with Pastor Mark Anthony Nelson, Eulogist. Burial will be in Rhodes Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

