Jay Leno to Perform Live at The Perot Theatre October 26th

The Perot Theatre is pleased to announce the engagement of acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder, collector, and mechanic, and philanthropist…Jay Leno for one show only on Saturday, October 26, 2024. This event is in conjunction with the Four States Auto Museum’s Fall Car Show being held on Friday and Saturday, October 25 th and 26 th , 2024. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at www.perottheatre.org or 903-792-4992.

The primary purpose of this event is as a charity benefit for the 100 th Anniversary of the Perot Theatre as it begins its fundraising efforts for renovations. These renovations, once completed, will include a new grid and rigging system on the stage, new sound, and lighting systems, remodeled, and expanded restroom facilitates and much more. Renovation efforts began with the critical set-aside of three million dollars by the City of Texarkana, Texas towards the fundraising and renovation goals.

Considered the “hardest working man in show business,” Jay Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series JAY LENO’S GARAGE. When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events. In his “spare” time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built several cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage. Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events. He and his wife Mavis live in Los Angeles.

The Perot Theatre, owned by the City of Texarkana, Texas, and managed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2024. Originally constructed as a Saenger vaudeville house in 1924, it was eventually transferred to the Paramount organization before being purchased by the city in 1977. The late Ross Perot, Jr. and his sister Bette provided the lead gift in renovating the Theatre, and the Theatre is now named after their parents, Lula May and Henry Ross Perot.

