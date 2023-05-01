Just Love and Kindness: Free Event for Local High School Students

Just Love and Kindness, a local nonprofit that aims to support teens, veterans and those in need around the Texarkana area, will be hosting a FREE event titled Community Unity Day for local high schoolers in our area. The local high schools participating in this event include: Arkansas High, Texas High, Liberty Eylau, Genoa High, Fouke High and Hooks High School. The event is slated for May 6th, from 11AM-3PM, and local high schoolers will enjoy a free fun day at the Four States Fair Grounds. Just Love and Kindness has created a seriously fun itinerary for our local high schoolers that include: Level14 Entertainment Mobile Gaming, Zorb Bumper Ball Soccer, Jump a Roos Inflatables, Gunny Sac Races, Table Top Games, a Puppy Bowl, Music/ Dancing, Picture Stations, Food, Guest Speakers, and tons of GIVEAWAYS!

Just Love and Kindness was created by Laura Klein after her son’s tragic passing in 2017. She and several other community members and volunteers work together to support our local teens, veterans and more to encourage them to lead safe and healthy lives by using real life stories of parents who have lost their children to violence, drugs, and more in our local area. “We want to go after the kids in our town. We want to try to wake them up, support them to do things that they might not have the opportunity to do otherwise, find ways to keep them busy in positive ways and out of trouble so they can see the bright futures they have,” said Laura.

Since 2017, Just Love and Kindness has helped our local schools purchase livestock for FFA programs to help students get involved in more hands-on programs, purchased several Ready or Not Tots for local parenting programs, hosted coat drives, purchased clothes for schools local community closest, and so much more. “Our Non-Profit is 100% volunteer based, and 100% of our profit goes back into the city. We have one major fundraiser each year where we host a golf tournament. This year we were able to raise enough to help us host this Community Unity Day for our local teens,” said Laura.

“Because this is a free event, and because we are working diligently with our local schools, we want to ensure student safety is our number one priority. While local district resource officers will be helping lead security for the day’s events, we have also partnered with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the day’s event runs smoothly for our support staff and students. There will be tons of volunteers there for the event, but parents are welcome to come and volunteer as well to continue to protect the safety of our local students. Unfortunately due to the nature of our event ONLY local high school students are invited to participate. Anyone under the high school age will not be permitted to attend the event. Any student arriving the day of the event will need to provide their student ID or proof of school enrollment,” said Laura.

Students wanting to attend Community Unity Day can RSVP for the Free event by clicking HERE, or you can RSVP by scanning the QR code below. Students’ names who do RSVP will be approved by local schools Resource Officers for safety purposes, and all students who attend the event will be asked to walk through metal detectors upon entrance. The first 200 students to arrive at the event will receive a free t-shirt upon entrance. To learn more about Just Love and Kindness you can visit their website and learn about their mission HERE.