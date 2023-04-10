Advertisement

Zeffrey Patrick Waddle, age 26, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. Zeffrey was born on May 21, 1996 to Keith Waddle and Christi Potter in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Willie and Winnie Waddle, Percy and Cora Brossett, Odell Holifield, and Aunt Lara Waddle.

Survivors include his father, Keith and Jennifer Waddle of Bossier City, Louisiana; and his mother, Christi and Troy Potter of Texarkana, Texas; his siblings, Wesley and Misty Waddle, Jason Spradley and son Jonathan, Sadie Waddle, Zoe Potter, Paige Potter and Miranda Mott, Morgan and Cory Coehoorn and children Eli and Lilah Jean; his grandparents, Robert and Barbara Waddle, Larry and Sandy Haley, Pat and Don Browning, Linda and Dennis Smith; great-grandmother, Bonnie Holifield; uncles and aunts; Robbie Waddle, David and Jessica Clampitt, Reggie and Pam Bennett; cousins; Matt and Emily Bennett, Kristin Bennett, Hayden and Katie Bennett, and Blake and Carlie Bennett.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 3015 Moore’s Lane, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Brian Bixler officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at St Mary’s Residential Training Facility for all the love and care they gave to Zeffrey over the last 17 years. He was as much a part of the St Mary’s family as he was ours and for that we are eternally grateful.

