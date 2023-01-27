Leadership Texarkana offers Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs include monthly programs on the first Thursday of the month, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, relevant to pursuing excellence whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.

February’s first Thursday program will be an After Hours LIBATIONS and CONVERSATION focused on “Powering Up your After Hours for Building Strong Networks and Relationships”. It will be held February 2nd from 4:30 to 5:30 in the Back Room at Twisted Fork, with entry from Moores Lane. The conversation will be led by Eric Cain, who says, “Join us for a fun, robust and interactive conversation centered around relationship building, networking, and finding or being a mentor”. He asks attendees to come prepared with comments and questions, “as we explore ways to create and deepen relationships.” Eric serves as Vice President of Business Development at State Bank; he is a graduate of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2008 and is a Past-President of the LT Board of Directors. RSVP attendance to leadershiptxk@gmail.com.

Other Leadership Frameworks programs coming soon include March 2nd Coffee and Conversation: “Managing Change and Trusting the Process” with Dr. Lila Walker; and a seminar around John Maxwell’s wisdom on “Everyone Communicates, Few Connect” (March 10), taught by Maxwell-certified leader Sil Gomez.

For program details or to register and/or reserve a seat for any program, RSVP leadershiptxk@gmail.com. The 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs are sponsored by SIGNATURE SPONSOR Red River Credit Union, along with Better Homes and Garden Real Estate/ Infinity, Guaranty Bank & Trust and Max Alley Commercial Development.

Beyond the Leadership Frameworks program series, Leadership Texarkana is also offering local Strategic Doing Practitioner Training APRIL 26-28 (8-4 Wed/Thurs; 8-12:30 Friday) – $1500 per participant. Registration is limited to twenty participants. Email interest or questions to leadershiptxk@gmail.com.

