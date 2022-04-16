Legal Aid of Arkansas Names School of Law Student Volunteer of the Year

Advertisement

Third-year law student Colton Langford has been recognized as the Law Student Volunteer of the Year by Legal Aid of Arkansas. He worked with the Economic Justice workgroup at Legal Aid from January to April of 2021 and also volunteered for their criminal record sealing clinic in October 2021.

At Legal Aid, Langford participated in gender name change, legal advice and criminal record sealing clinics; performed independent legal research on various topics; and edited multiple self-help forms.

“Colton was a great asset to have on our Economic Justice team, where he had the opportunity to help us with both day-to-day work and some of our high impact litigation, as well,” said Jaden Atkins, staff attorney at Legal Aid of Arkansas. “In all respects, Colton’s work was well-researched, organized and timely. He will surely do well in his future legal career, and we wish him the best!”

“Colton was very enjoyable to work with, and demonstrated nothing short of professionalism,” said Victoria Frazier, staff attorney at Legal Aid of Arkansas. “I could tell that he really had a heart for helping people.”

Langford has worked with Paws and Pearls Fundraiser and was enrolled at the law school’s Nonprofit Clinic in 2021 where he assisted corporations in organizing, governing and obtaining tax exempt status for their nonprofit organizations.

“We are so proud of Colton’s excellent work in the community,” said Annie Smith, associate professor of law and director of the Public Service and Pro Bono program. “He is a great example of how our students use their legal education to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, including through our pro bono and our clinical programs.”

The law school’s Public Service and Pro Bono Program and Legal Clinic offer a variety of ways for law students to gain practice experience while engaging in public service. These opportunities include a pro bono program, summer public service fellowship program and a robust clinical program led by our faculty.

“I am passionate about helping people, creating new experiences and learning new things,” Langford said. “It just so happens that it’s easy to do all three at once.”

