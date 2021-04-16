Two More UA Hope-Texarkana Chancellor Candidates to Address Community Partners on Monday and Tuesday

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Chancellor Search Committee recently selected four finalists for the chancellor position at the College. The final two candidates will visit the College on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 to address various groups on campus. To cap off the meetings, each candidate will address community partners about their vision for the future of UAHT through innovation.

Each candidate’s official public address will begin at 3:45 p.m. on the dates listed below.

Dr. Jeff Jochems (Monday, April 19)

Dr. Christine Holt (Tuesday, April 20)

To help keep our community partners safe, a limited number of free tickets are available to attend the forums in person. Tickets are required for this free event and must be reserved prior to the event date. No tickets will be available at the box office on the day of the event. Tickets are available at https://hempsteadhall.thundertix.com/events/185324. Please call 870-722-8565 if you need help reserving a ticket.

The candidate’s address to the community will also be livestreamed on the UAHT Facebook page, YouTube channel, and UAHT.edu.

For more information about the chancellor search, visit https://www.chancellorsearch-uaht.info/.