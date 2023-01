Advertisement

Monjunis Italian Cafe is now open in Texarkana, Ark.

The restaurant opened for business at 511 E. 51st St. on Monday, January 30.

Monjunis serves traditional Italian food such as Spaghetti and Meatballs, homemade Lasagna, Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo, fresh crisp salads, whole muffalettos, Italian PoBoys, & more.

Advertisement

Monjunis also features a Buttercups Cupcakes serving cupcakes, macaroons and cake pops.

1 of 3