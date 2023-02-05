Three Texas High Art Students Recognized In The Scholastic Gold Key Competition

Advertisement

Senior Desiree Anderson received a Regional Gold Key Award for her portfolio in the Scholastic Gold Key Competition. Anderson’s portfolio, Identity, will also be judged in Scholastic’s national competition.

Senior Peyton Boyer received an honorable mention award for her works Chloe and Loving Memory. Scholastic also recognized freshman Lizzie Sharp with an honorable mention for Spaced Out.

Students enter original art and literary works, which Scholastic recognizes at the regional and national levels. Hundreds of competitors across the United States vie for these prestigious awards.

