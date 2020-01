Advertisement

A Hope, Ark. man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 67 early Friday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary 51-year-old Rickey Toney was pronounced dead on scene by Corner Dakota Bloyd.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. according to the report.



Toney was struck by a 1998 Suburban that was traveling south on Highway 67.