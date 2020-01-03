Advertisement

Rutledge Supports Law Protecting Women’s Health

Says, ‘Women deserve to know all medical procedures are performed in the safest way possible.’

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge led a 20-state coalition in filing an amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court supporting Louisiana’s efforts to ensure that abortion procedures are only performed under the safest conditions possible for patients.

“Women deserve to know all medical procedures are performed in the safest way possible,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Louisiana’s admitting-privileges requirement is a common-sense way of ensuring that abortions are only performed by competent practitioners in conditions that minimize patient risks.”

Louisiana state law requires abortion practitioners to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility.

Attorney General Rutledge previously successfully defended Arkansas’s commonsense requirement that medication abortion practitioners have a contract with a physician who agrees to handle emergencies and complications associated with abortion-inducing drugs. In 2015, that requirement had been blocked by a district court, but Attorney General Rutledge successfully appealed that order and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit unanimously overturned that order. The United States Supreme Court then declined to review the Eighth Circuit’s order and Arkansas’s requirement went into effect.

These laws are not about overturning Roe v. Wade or restricting access to legal abortions. They are about ensuring that if a woman chooses to undergo an abortion, that procedure is only performed in the safest manner possible for the patient.

