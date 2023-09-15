Sponsor

Tony ““Michael” Lane Willis was born February 5, 1961 to the late Mary “Red” Ann Willis and the late David Lee Watson. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. On September 7, 2023, he peacefully returned to be with the Lord leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion. Tony is proceeded in death by his brothers Harold Lee Watson and Michael Ray Watson. Tony worked for many years at Union Supply Company and Texarkana Water Utilities. He enjoyed fishing, country living, music, traveling, cooking, but most of all eating. Tony leaves to cherish his memory his sister’s Carolyn Caldwell (Allen)-Spotsylvania, VA and Gwendolyn Willis (Joe)-Texarkana, AR his brothers Billy Willis-Texarkana, AR, Leamon Willis (Jeanetta)-Longview, Tx, Rickey WillisTexarkana, AR , Robert Beaver Banning (Deborah)- California, Edward “Tut” Watson (Dianah)-Wylie, TX and Rev. David W. Watson (Valerie)- Texarkana, AR. Also he was fondly remembered by his three nieces and five nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM New Zion Cemetery 3280 Miller County 379 Texarkana, AR with Rev. Terry Williams, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

