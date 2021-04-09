Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves Officer Pete Mann for Director of Security

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees approved Officer Pete Mann for the position of Pleasant Grove ISD Director of Security on Thursday, April 8 at their regular board meeting. Officer Mann is the current Pleasant Grove ISD Resource Officer.

Officer Mann brings 26 years of law enforcement experience to the position. For the past 11 years, Officer Mann has been a police officer with the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Officer Mann has seven years of combined experience as the school resource officer at Pleasant Grove ISD. In that time, he has worked closely with administrators, faculty, students, and families.

“We are very appreciative of the Texarkana Texas Police Department for their longstanding support of the school resource officer program in the Pleasant Grove Independent School District,” said Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “As we prepare to establish our own police department, I am proud to welcome Officer Mann to our leadership team. Officer Mann has developed positive relationships with our students and staff based on mutual trust and respect. His relationships will only continue to strengthen and grow as we establish a police department in our district to promote safety and security on our campuses.”

The Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve a resolution in December to start a district police department. Officer Mann will begin his role as Director of Security this summer and will complete procedures to establish a school district police department. Once the department is established, Officer Mann will become the district police chief.