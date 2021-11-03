Registration for spring 2022 classes is underway now at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 12, 2022. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Monday, January 10, 2022.

UAHT is now offering new teacher assistant certificates to help you get on the fast track to becoming a teacher. The College also offers an Associate of Science in Education Elementary Education K-6 Partnership program with Southern Arkansas University to help you transfer seamlessly to a bachelor’s degree. Students also have the option to earn their Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% online.

The College also offers various technical certificate and degree programs such as Industrial Maintenance, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Power Technologies, Industrial Electricity, and Welding to help you get a good job fast. UAHT also offers in-demand health professions programs such as Nursing, EMT, Paramedic, and Funeral Services.

With the availability of online, hybrid, and evening classes at UAHT, students can earn certificates and degrees through various avenues. UAHT also has campuses in Hope and Texarkana, Arkansas, so students have two convenient locations to earn a degree around their busy schedules.

UAHT also offers:

The most affordable tuition in the State of Arkansas.

In-state tuition for Bowie and Cass County residents in Texas.

A textbook rental program where students can rent their textbooks for only $20 per credit hour.

Over 120 privately funded scholarships.

Numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs.

The “U Can Scholarship” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

And much more!

To learn more about UAHT, schedule a campus tour through the campus tour request form on the UAHT website or give us a call today at 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu today.

