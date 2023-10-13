Robison Road Construction Set to Begin Soon

Sponsor

Work is tentatively set to begin on Robison Road on Wednesday, October 18th. This project will consist of a removing 2” of existing asphalt pavement and relaying 2” of new asphalt pavement on Robison Road from Kennedy Lane to S. Lake Drive.

Construction will be done at night from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. There will be lane closures as they progress through the project, but contractors will have the proper traffic control set up to allow for traffic flow.

For more information, please contact Public Works at (903) 798-3948.

