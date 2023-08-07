TASSP Names Redwater Intermediate School Administrator as Regional Middle School Principal of the Year

Sponsor

Redwater Intermediate School Principal, Jakeb Goff, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region VIII Educational Service Center (ESC) Middle School Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from twenty regional Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.

Goff has been with Redwater ISD since May 2023. Prior to joining RISD, he had spent a total of 14 years with Liberty Eylau ISD. During the 2022-23 school year, Goff served as Principal of Liberty Eylau Middle School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University.

“Obviously, LEISD is where I spent most of my academic career,” said Goff. “It was wonderful working with LEISD students and staff and to see the educational growth they experienced.”

“Transitioning to RISD has been exciting as well,” continued Goff. “I have enjoyed the process of getting to know the staff and am looking forward to working with the students and their parents during this upcoming school year.”

“More importantly, it is definitely an honor to represent all the hard-working principals in our region. For most all of us, it is never about the recognition but showing up and doing the work that is best for kids.”

Regional winners will be recognized on September 6 at the Region VIII ESC in Pittsburg, TX.