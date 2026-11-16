Texarkana, Arkansas, board to vote Monday on ambulance contract; resolution leaves provider’s name blank

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors is scheduled to vote Monday on an ambulance contract, two weeks before the city’s agreement with LifeNet runs out. The resolution in the meeting packet leaves blank the name of the company that would get the contract and the most it could cost.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at City Hall, 216 Walnut St.

LifeNet, the nonprofit that has run ambulances in the city for more than 30 years, told TXK Today it is submitting a proposal to keep the job. The city has not said publicly how many companies responded to its request for proposals or which one City Manager Tyler Richards will recommend.

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What is in the packet

The agenda item is a resolution “authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract for ambulance services.” Richards prepared it, and the cover sheet says the city manager and staff recommend approval.

The draft resolution reads, with blanks where the details would go: “the City Manager requests authorization to enter into a contract with _____________________ for ambulance services” and “the total cost of the contract is not to exceed $ _______________.”

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The cover sheet lists the expense to the city, the amount budgeted and the appropriation required as zero. The line for exhibits holds only placeholder text. The packet does not include the request for proposals, any of the proposals the city received or a proposed contract.

The cover sheet is dated for the board’s Nov. 2 meeting. The ambulance contract was not on that agenda.

The first version of the packet the city clerk’s office sent to news outlets Friday afternoon put the ambulance resolution on the consent agenda, a group of items the board normally approves together in one vote. A corrected packet sent 16 minutes later moved it to the regular agenda, where items are taken up one at a time. The agenda posted on the city’s meeting portal lists it as the first item of regular business.

The last time an ambulance agreement came to the board as a new contract, the agenda named the company. The Nov. 7, 2016, consent agenda listed a resolution “authorizing the City Manager to enter into an agreement with LifeNet, Inc., for emergency and transfer ambulance services.”

LifeNet says it wants to stay

“The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has recently opened an RFP for ambulance service,” LifeNet Public Relations Officer Kristen Hutson said in a statement to TXK Today on Nov. 9. “LifeNet is currently submitting a proposal in response to the RFP for renewal of our Emergency Medical Services for continued coverage for the community of Texarkana, Arkansas.”

“LifeNet has proudly served Texarkana, Arkansas, for more than 30 years,” the statement said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to serve this community, and we sincerely hope to continue that partnership.”

The city’s Emergency Medical Systems Committee met the next day, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. in the City Hall administrative conference room “to discuss ambulance services within the City,” according to a public notice from the city clerk. The packet for Monday’s meeting does not say what the committee recommended.

TXK Today also asked Hope-based Pafford Medical Services on Nov. 9 whether it is seeking the city contract. Pafford has not responded.

The contract that is ending

LifeNet “provides emergency medical services (EMS) to the City and is under contract to do so until November 30, 2026,” according to Resolution No. 2025-32, which the board adopted on its consent agenda April 7, 2025.

That resolution also ended the city’s limits on what LifeNet could charge. It says LifeNet had “requested a rate increase due to changes in Arkansas law that increased the rate of pay for EMS services” and that the Emergency Medical Services Committee asked “that the fee schedule on EMS services be eliminated all together.” The board resolved that “there shall be no restriction on EMS service fees.” The cost to the city was listed as zero then, too.

Across the state line, Texarkana, Texas, has a separate exclusive ambulance contract with LifeNet, and its City Council still sets the rates. Under a schedule the council approved in January 2025, LifeNet’s emergency base rate there rose to $1,571 on Jan. 1, 2026.

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What LifeNet told the board in February

LifeNet Chief Executive Officer Alyssa Moore last addressed the board Feb. 2, when she presented the company’s annual report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2025. No board member asked about the contract, and the board took no action.

Moore said LifeNet “responded to almost 4,000 requests for ambulance services” in Texarkana, Arkansas, during the year and that “our response time compliance at that time was 87%.” She did not say what response-time standard that figure is measured against.

“Since then, we have made some operational changes to posting, and we put on a dedicated transfer truck to service our hospitals,” Moore said. “Now our response time is well over 93%.”

She reported a patient satisfaction rate of 91% and about 78 calls for sudden cardiac arrest, with a survival rate of 21%. “The national average is around 9%, and so we consistently beat that,” she said.

Moore also told the board that LifeNet had raised its pay scale so that paramedics “can come and make $70,000 just starting out,” that it was down to one or two open positions, that it had bought new ambulances and powered stretcher-loading equipment, and that it planned to renovate its downtown post on Seventh Street.

Board members asked how often the fire department assists LifeNet crews and about paramedic pay. “We are blessed to have y’all serving our area,” Ward 1 Director Terry Roberts told her. “Truly, y’all do a fantastic job, very professional.”

Miller County changed providers in 2023

LifeNet lost its Miller County ambulance service three years ago. In a November 2023 statement, LifeNet said that “beginning in December, a new agency will provide ambulance service to residents in Miller County” and that it would keep serving the county through community paramedicine and ambulance mutual aid when asked. The city of Texarkana, Arkansas, kept its own contract with LifeNet.

Pafford took over the county’s service. The company now lists stations in Fouke and in Texarkana, Arkansas, on its website.

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Miller County is one of several places in southwest and central Arkansas where Pafford has added territory since then.

In Clark County, Pafford bought Baptist Health’s ambulance service in Arkadelphia in April 2025. “I’m excited to have acquired the ambulance service from Baptist,” Pafford Chief Executive Officer Jamie Pafford-Gresham told The Arkadelphian at the time. That September, the Clark County Quorum Court chose a local company, Valor EMS, to answer the county’s 911 calls. Valor shut down April 6, citing financial hardship, and Pafford took over 911 service in Clark and Dallas counties, The Arkadelphian reported.

In Garland County, a county panel picked Pafford in May 2025 for the ambulance franchise in the unincorporated area around Hot Springs, and the county and the company signed an agreement that October, according to The Sentinel-Record of Hot Springs. This year Pafford formed an 11-member marine division whose paramedics ride on Garland County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats on Lake Hamilton, KARK-TV reported in June.

LifeNet kept the city of Hot Springs. After taking proposals from four companies, the Hot Springs Board of Directors voted unanimously in June 2025 to give LifeNet an exclusive five-year contract, KATV reported.

The two providers also compete in the air. In October, Pafford and Air Methods opened a Pafford Air Med helicopter base in Texarkana the same week LifeNet ended its 43-year partnership with Air Methods and moved its air program to Metro Aviation.

Monday’s vote falls to the current board. Mayor Allen Brown did not seek a third term, and Mayor-elect Tammy Waters takes office in January.

Also on Monday’s agenda

Millwood water plant electrical work. On the consent agenda, a $159,250 contract with A.L. Franks Engineering Inc. to design and inspect the replacement of the motor control center that feeds the high service pumps at the Millwood Water Treatment Plant in Ashdown. Texarkana Water Utilities estimates construction at $1,225,000. The Arkansas city’s share of the engineering fee is capped at $65,642.85, paid from the plant’s depreciation fund.

On the consent agenda, a $159,250 contract with A.L. Franks Engineering Inc. to design and inspect the replacement of the motor control center that feeds the high service pumps at the Millwood Water Treatment Plant in Ashdown. Texarkana Water Utilities estimates construction at $1,225,000. The Arkansas city’s share of the engineering fee is capped at $65,642.85, paid from the plant’s depreciation fund. Liens on 37 overgrown lots. The board will hold a public hearing, then vote on certifying the city’s cleanup costs to the Miller County tax collector. The amounts listed run from $220 to $1,591.67 a parcel and total about $12,900.

The board will hold a public hearing, then vote on certifying the city’s cleanup costs to the Miller County tax collector. The amounts listed run from $220 to $1,591.67 a parcel and total about $12,900. Francis Bistro private club. An ordinance giving the city’s approval to a private club application by Tommy White for Francis Bistro, 112 Pine St. State law requires a local ordinance before the application can go to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The applicant has asked for an emergency clause, which takes a separate two-thirds vote and would put the ordinance into effect immediately.

The agenda is posted on the city’s meeting portal. Residents may speak for up to five minutes each during citizen communication at the start of the meeting.

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