Robert Cannon

Robert P. Cannon, age 94, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Robert was born to Robert E. Cannon and Lucille Porter on March 20, 1929 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Like many boys his age during WWII, Robert left high school to join the United States Navy. He served honorably as a machinist and was awarded the Good Conduct Award, Asiatic Pacific Theater and American Theater ribbons and the Victory Medal. After his service he continued his trade at a shipyard in Orange, TX. Robert moved to Texarkana, TX where he met and married Odell Cannon and raised 4 children.

He went to work for Day and Zimmerman where he retired as a Machinist Supervisor. After Ms. Odell passed away in 1964, Robert remarried and eventually the two divorced some years later. In 1994 Robert met and married Patricia Irwin and the two of them enjoyed 29 years together. Robert was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a past member of Border Lodge 672, F & AM, Texarkana, TX.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Duncan; his brother, Billy Cannon; and grandson, Ronald Jay Cannon, II.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Cannon; sons, Donald Ray & wife Diane Cannon; Ronald Jay and wife Barbara Cannon, all of Texarkana, Texas, Robert Matson Cannon of Ft. Worth, Texas; and 1 daughter, Mary Jean Delcruze, of Hooks, Texas; his stepson, Mike & wife Susie Spellman of Lindale, Texas, and; 6 grandchildren, Brad Cannon, Steven Cannon, Kristie Dempsey, Jason Dempsey, all of Texarkana, Texas, Andrew and wife Kennedy Spellman of McKinney, Texas and Ryan Spellman of Arlington, Texas and 3 great-grandsons; and his sister, Sue Hopkins of Mauriceville, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5200 E. Broad St. Texarkana, AR with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Military Honors will be presented.

A visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas from 5-7 PM on Friday July 28, 2023.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Retreat at Kenwood for the loving care they extended to Robert, his family, and visitors.

