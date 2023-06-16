Texarkana College Foundation Announces New Endowed Scholarship In Honor of Retired Music Instructor

The Texarkana College Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of an endowed scholarship in honor of retired music instructor Mary Scott Smith. Smith was a key member of the Texarkana College faculty, teaching piano and music appreciation for many years. She also founded the TC Music Series and accompanies the Texarkana Regional Chorale, leaving a lasting impact on the music program and the many students she taught.

The scholarship was made possible through the generous donations of 42 supporters who helped raise $25,000 towards the scholarship fund. The scholarships will be awarded to outstanding music students, continuing Mary Scott Smith’s legacy of inspiring and empowering future generations of musicians.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community, and we are thrilled to be able to honor Mary Scott Smith in this meaningful way,” said Dr. Jason Smith, President of Texarkana College. “This scholarship will provide invaluable opportunities for our music students, and we look forward to awarding the first scholarships in Mary Scott Smith’s name next year.”

The announcement of the scholarship comes on the heels of a successful fundraising concert held at the home of TC music instructor, Marc-Andre Bougie and his wife, Candace Taylor, which kicked off the campaign to establish the scholarship fund.

For more information on the Mary Scott Smith endowed scholarship and other opportunities to support Texarkana College, please visit the TC Foundation on the college’s website at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/about/texarkana-college/foundation/.