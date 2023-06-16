Arthur Leon Withers, Sr., also known as “Skin”, was born February 17, 1939, in Texarkana, AR. Arthur was the son of the late Margaret Ernestine Roberson Mahon and the late Lee Alford. On the morning of June 9, 2023, he was called home to be with the Lord.

Arthur was born and raised in the church. He attended Eylau Church of God in Christ, now known as Roberson Temple Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Elder Kamau N’namdi, Pastor.

Arthur was an Honors graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1957. He played football and basketball while in school and was an All-State and All-Conference athlete. Arthur received his nickname “Skin” from playing football. After high school, he enlisted in the military in the Air Force and was stationed at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma. His awards and commendations include a Good Conduct Medal and Air and Space Longevity Service Awards. He was honorably discharged after serving four years in the Air Force as an A2C.

Arthur returned home and married Betty Lou McPeak, and started his family. He then began attending the University of Pine Bluff to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree. Arthur later started work at Lone Star and Red River Army Depot. After this, he began working as a State Health Inspector for the Miller County Health Department. He went on to gain two master’s degrees from East Texas State University in Science and Education. He was employed for 26 years before his retirement from the Miller County Health Department.

Arthur was loved and cherished by many in the community. He loved his family and was proud to be a part of his Roberson family. Arthur loved his music and sports. In the late 60s through early 70s, he formed a band called “The Invaders,” which performed at the Sigma House. Arthur was the lead singer performing most exclusively James Brown’s hits, and his brother, James “Jimbo,” was the co-sponsor. The band consisted of several family members. He impacted many hearts throughout his life. He firmly believed in being a man of God and doing God’s work. Arthur would always speak positive words of encouragement to anyone with whom he interacted. He enjoyed sharing many memories of his family, the Air Force, and his time playing sports. He was a kind-hearted and gentle man who believed in always being happy.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James “Jimbo” Withers, and one sister, Doris Ross Morrison.

Arthur’s memories will be cherished by his five children- Lucretia Keener of Texarkana, AR; Arthur Withers, Jr. of Texas City, TX; Edward Young of Dallas, TX; Shayla Bolden of Texarkana, AR; Jessyca White of Texarkana, TX, his grandchildren, Dorrell Waller, Dulincia Keener, Darshika Burton, Jaylon Carroll, LaMoya Cooper, Keymaury Williams, including five others, his five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, June 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Kamau N’Namdi, Eulogist. Burial in Memorial Gardens with Military Honors are scheduled.

