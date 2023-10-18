Sponsor

Mary Wanda Lee Whitaker, age 92 years, 10 months and 1 day, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in a local nursing home.

Mary was born on December 10, 1930 in Texarkana Arkansas to Ivy Lee and Bertha Irene Hicks. Growing up, she spent time raising chickens, rabbits and other farm favorites. In school, she played Varsity Volleyball until her dad told her she couldn’t go out of town to play games. Mary was a bit stubborn and at times rebellious and just decided to quit school since she couldn’t go out of town. Over the years, she worked several jobs, including working the fair circuit cooking funnel cakes and corn dogs. But the most important job to her was that of a homemaker. Cooking was her very favorite thing to do next to watching her soap operas and visiting with family and friends. When family came over, the soaps were turned off. She loved to talk, and she loved being around those she loved. The nursing home friends and workers loved her dearly and often said that Mary was their favorite. You could always find everyone in Mary’s room just chatting away. Mary was such a strong woman and her resilience to overcome hard things was evident as she handed down that strength to her children and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Truett Wayne Aaron; her brother, Vernon Hicks, her sister, Margaret Westmoreland; and grandchildren, Jason Wayne Aaron and Stacie Marie Phillips.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Gail (Chris) Phillips, and Linda Sue Raney; 7 grandchildren, Brandon Aaron, Brian Aaron, Myranda Rowe, Randy Phillips, Adam Phillips, B.J. Phillips, and Shelby Rawson; her sisters, Juanita McDowell, Vera Brown; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Eylau Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

