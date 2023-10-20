Jesse Stone

Sponsor

Jesse Wayne Stone, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at a local nursing home.

Jesse was born on November 22, 1936 in Doddridge, Arkansas to Lawrence and Willie Mae Stone. He worked as the Director of Contracting at Red River Army Depot and was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Merle Helen Hawkins.

Survivors include his wife, Marliese Stone; his two sons, Bernhard Stockmann and wife, Brenda of Texarkana, Texas, and Joachim “Joe” Stockmann and wife, Teesa of Maud, Texas; his grandchildren, Tara Michelle Droske, and Colby Ray Stockmann, Brent Ventres, Michael Niemeyer, Conred Oglesby, and Tiffany Brown; 8 great-children; his sister-in-law, Ilse Callies; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, TX. officiated by Dr. Jesse Brannen and Rev. Ryan Stratton. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to the service.

