Mr. Hipolito Lopez Olvera, 77, passed away January 5, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born in Mexico on August 11, 1947, to Adrian and Maria Lopez. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4505 Elizabeth St., Texarkana, Texas on Thursday January 11, 2024, at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Father Justin Braun officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, Texas from 5:00 until 8:00 PM with the rosary recited at 6:00 PM.